IIFL Finance partners NIRA to offer personal loans

NIRA is a Bengaluru-based consumer finance business that, starting with credit, is building financial services for India’s mass market. It offers loans to borrowers starting at incomes as low as Rs. 10,000 per month. NIRA operates pan-India and now has customers in more than 5,000 towns and cities. This partnership will enable NIRA to continue scaling up its business and help IIFL build its unsecured lending book.