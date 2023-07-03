IIFL Finance raises $175 million from HSBC, Union Bank, and Bank of Baroda1 min read 03 Jul 2023, 03:02 PM IST
IIFL Finance, one of India's largest non-banking finance companies, has raised $175 million from HSBC, Union Bank, and Bank of Baroda through external commercial borrowing. They also raised $100 million in March.
One of India's largest non-banking finance companies, IIFL Finance on Monday said that it has raised $175 million from HSBC, Union Bank, and Bank of Baroda through the external commercial borrowing (ECB) route in June 2023, the company said in an exchange filing.
