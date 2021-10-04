IIFL Finance, one of India’s largest Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), on Monday announced that its retail bonds base issue is oversubscribed by 5.67 in just 5 days of its issuance of September 27. The public issue closes on October 18, 2021, with an option of early closure.

IIFL Finance said, it has received bids worth ₹566.79 crores at the end of day on October 1. The allotment will be made on first come first served basis.

The Fairfax-backed IIFL Finance has issued secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs), aggregating to ₹100 crore, with a green-shoe option to retain over-subscription up to ₹900 crore (aggregating to a total of ₹1,000 crore) for the purpose of business growth and capital augmentation.

Rajesh Rajak, CFO, IIFL Finance said, “Looking at the response on day one itself, we would watch for next few days and take a call on early closing. The allotment will be made on first come first served basis." The bonds issue has seen robust demand across all categories – retail, individual, corporate and institutional.

The IIFL bonds offer yield of 8.75% per annum for tenor of 60 months. The company will also offer an incentive of 0.25% per annum for existing bond or equity shareholders of the company, it said. The NCD is available in tenors of 24 months, 36 months, and 60 months. The frequency of interest payment is available on monthly, annual and at maturity basis for 60 months tenor, while for other tenors it is available on annually and at maturity basis.

The lead managers to the issue are Edelweiss Financial Services Limited, IIFL Securities Limited and Equirus Capital Private Limited. The NCDs will be listed on the BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE), to provide liquidity to investors. The IIFL Bonds are issued at face value of ₹1,000 and the minimum application size is ₹10,000 across all categories.

IIFL Finance has over 2500 branches and Loan Assets under Management of ₹43,160 crore as on June 30, 2021.

