IIFL Finance to raise up to ₹1,500 crore via NCDs: Report1 min read 06 Jun 2023, 10:20 PM IST
The Fairfax-backed firm said the bonds offer up to 9 percent yield and a high degree of safety, adding it is being done for the purpose of business growth and capital augmentation
IIFL Finance Ltd on 6 June announced that it will open a public issue of secured bonds on 9 June to raise ₹1,500 crore. The firm further said it will raise funds via secured non-convertible debentures (NCDs).
