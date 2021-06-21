The company will issue secured redeemable and/or unsecured subordinated redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) for an amount aggregating up to ₹5,000 crore, it said.
The face value of each secured and unsecured NCD will be ₹1,000 each and will be issued in one or more tranches.
NCD issue is for the purpose of "onward lending, financing and for repayment/ prepayment of interest and principal of existing borrowings of the company besides general corporate purposes", IIFL Home Finance said.
As on March 31, 2021, the company's CRAR tier 1 capital was 19.61 per cent, it said.
Credit rating for the proposed NCDs is CRISIL AA/Stable by Crisil Ratings Ltd and BWR AA /Negative (Assigned) by Brickwork Ratings India Pvt Ltd.
The company's main focus is to provide loans to the first time home buyers in the economically weaker section and lower income segments in the suburbs of tier 1, tier 2 and tier 3 cities.