Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >IIFL Home Finance NCD to open on 6 July; close 28 July

IIFL Home Finance NCD to open on 6 July; close 28 July

Premium
The issue, which has been rated AA, will offer an effective yield in the range of 9-10%.
1 min read . 01:55 PM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • Tranche one issue includes a base issue size for 100 crore with a greenshoe of up to 900 crore, aggregating up to 1,000 crore

MUMBAI : IIFL Home Finance Ltd's non-convertible debenture issue will open on 6 July and close on 28 July. The issue, which has been rated AA, will offer an effective yield in the range of 9-10%.

IIFL Home Finance Ltd's non-convertible debenture issue will open on 6 July and close on 28 July. The issue, which has been rated AA, will offer an effective yield in the range of 9-10%.

Tranche one issue includes a base issue size for 100 crore with a greenshoe of up to 900 crore, aggregating up to 1,000 crore. The total shelf size/shelf limit is at 5000 crore, IIFL Home said in a release.

Tranche one issue includes a base issue size for 100 crore with a greenshoe of up to 900 crore, aggregating up to 1,000 crore. The total shelf size/shelf limit is at 5000 crore, IIFL Home said in a release.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"Net proceeds of the issue will be utilized for the purpose of onward lending, financing, and for repayment /prepayment of interest and principal of existing borrowings of our Company and balance will be utilised for General Corporate Purposes," IIFL Home said.

As on 31 March, its CRAR – Tier I capital, in accordance with the Reformatted Financial Statements, was at 19.61%.

The unsecured NCDs bear a fixed rate of interest under three different series and have been rated AA/Stable by Crisil. 'BWR AA+/ Negative (Assigned)' indicates that instruments with this rating are considered to have a high degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations and carry very low credit risk.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Across Indian states, economic activity picked up in June

Premium

How to choose the right insurance for monsoon ailments

Premium

In a first, Indian neuroscientists to map brains of cov ...

Premium

What are covered bonds and why is there a scramble for them?

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!