IIFL Home Finance to raise nearly ₹3,000 crore through bond issue: Report

IIFL Home Finance plans to raise nearly 3,000 crore through a public issue of bonds, Reuters reported, quoting a draft prospectus filed by the company.

Written By Anubhav Mukherjee
Published1 Oct 2024, 06:00 PM IST
IIFL Home Finance to raise nearly <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,000 crore from bonds issue, the details of the bond issue has not been finalised, reported Reuters.
IIFL Home Finance to raise nearly ₹3,000 crore from bonds issue, the details of the bond issue has not been finalised, reported Reuters.

IIFL Home Finance plans to raise nearly 3,000 crore through a public issue of bonds, news agency Reuters reported, quoting a draft shelf prospectus filed by the company on Tuesday, October 1.

The lead managers of the bond issue for the home loan financing company are Trust Investment Advisors and IIFL Securities. These are rated AA by Crisil and India Ratings, according to the report.

Also Read | HSBC upgrades IIFL Finance to ‘hold’ post-RBI move, raises target price to ₹540

The agency also reported that the details of the bond issue have not been finalised.

IIFL Finance is planning to raise 10,000 crore through debt in the October to March time period as the non-banking financial company (NBFC) lender looks to recover from a recent ban on issuing gold loans by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), according to a report in September.

The RBI has ordered IIFL Finance to stop sanctioning and disbursing gold loans, citing “material supervisory concerns.” The central bank lifted the ban last month.

Also Read | IIFL Finance is back in the game, but clawing back market share to be slow

Mint reported earlier that IIFL Finance shares surged more than 12 per cent after the central bank lifted the ban on the non-banking lender's gold business.

“These restrictions were earlier imposed on March 04, 2024, which prohibited the Company from sanctioning, disbursing, or assigning/securitising/selling any of its gold loans. The RBI's decision is effective immediately and allows the Company to resume the sanctioning, disbursal, assignment, securitization, and sale of gold loans in compliance with all relevant laws and regulations,” according to the company's exchange filing in September.

Also Read | IIFL Finance shares jump 12% as RBI lifts restrictions on gold loan business

HSBC upgraded IIFL Finance

After the RBI lifted the ban, global brokerage house HSBC upgraded IIFL Finance stock to ‘hold’ from ‘reduce.’ The company raised its stock target price to 540 from 350 earlier. HSBC also upgraded its financial year 2025-27, earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 6 per cent to 16 per cent, after the RBI's move. 

IIFL Home Finance is a wholly-owned subsidiary of IIFL Finance Ltd. IIFL Finance Ltd shares closed 1.04 per cent higher at 468 after Tuesday's market session, compared to 463.20 at close on Monday. 

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Oct 2024, 06:00 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsIIFL Home Finance to raise nearly ₹3,000 crore through bond issue: Report

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    283.95
    03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.1 (-0.39%)

    Tata Steel share price

    167.00
    03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.45 (-0.86%)

    Tata Power share price

    481.00
    03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.7 (-0.35%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    140.05
    03:55 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    2.4 (1.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Caplin Point Laboratories share price

    2,080.30
    03:52 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    182.75 (9.63%)

    PB Fintech share price

    1,729.65
    03:57 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    113.65 (7.03%)

    Welspun Living share price

    175.00
    03:50 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    11.25 (6.87%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    224.15
    03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    13.75 (6.54%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,245.00-160.00
      Chennai
      77,251.00-160.00
      Delhi
      77,403.00-160.00
      Kolkata
      77,255.00-160.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.