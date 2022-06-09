IIFL mega deal: Abu Dhabi's ADIA to pump in 2,200 cr in IIFL Home Finance

Monu Ratra, CEO, of IIFL Home Finance, said, “IIFL Home Finance has built a strong foundation and is at an inflection point as it leverages new strategies such as co-lending, foraying into more granular products, and expanding reach across Tier II and Tier III regions. We welcome our new partners and look forward to working with them in the next phase."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}