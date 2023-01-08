IIFL PE Fund to invest about 500 crore in Kauvery Hospital for a minority stake

“It is likely to be a mix of a primary and secondary share sale, with the existing investor of the hospital chain Lightrock (previously known as LGT Lightstone Aspada) selling part of its shares in the company. The primary part of the funds raised will be used to expand the business," the person added. In September 2019, the hospital chain raised ₹140 crore from Lightrock.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}