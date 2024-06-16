IIFL Securities enhances employee engagement with grant of 3,69,500 stock options under ESOP Scheme 2018
IIFL Securities Limited has made a significant move to enhance employee engagement by granting 3,69,500 stock options to its identified employees under the ‘IIFL Securities Employee Stock Option Scheme - 2018’ (IIFL ESOS Scheme-2018), on June 14, 2024. The company's Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) approved this grant through a circular resolution, demonstrating a strong commitment to retaining and motivating its workforce, as per an exchange filing.