IIFL Securities Limited has made a significant move to enhance employee engagement by granting 3,69,500 stock options to its identified employees under the ‘IIFL Securities Employee Stock Option Scheme - 2018’ (IIFL ESOS Scheme-2018), on June 14, 2024. The company's Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) approved this grant through a circular resolution, demonstrating a strong commitment to retaining and motivating its workforce, as per an exchange filing.

Also Read | Darshan case: Renukaswamy sustained 15 grievous injuries, head forcefully rammed into a vehicle | What we know so far

The stocks of IIFL Securities closed in gree, up 0.71 per cent on June 14, at ₹221.05 on BSE. IIFL Securities share price is down over 3 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹228.60, as per NSE. The company's share price reached its 52-week high on June 11, 2024. The company enjoys a market capitalisation of ₹6,811.18 crore, as per BSE.

Also Read | Upcoming IPOs: Nine public issues and one new listing scheduled for next week; check full list here

The granted stock options, which are in compliance with SEBI's Share Based Employee Benefits Regulations, 2021, are convertible into one fully paid-up equity share each. This initiative aligns with IIFL Securities' broader strategy to foster a sense of ownership and long-term dedication among its employees. The detailed terms of the stock options reveal a robust plan to integrate employee interests with the company's growth trajectory.

Also Read | Latest Market News Today Live Updates June 16, 2024: Upcoming IPOs: Nine public issues and one new listing scheduled for next week; check full list here

The specifics of the grant include the issuance of 3,69,500 options, each with an exercise price of Rs. 189.45. The vesting schedule spans four years from the date of the grant, ensuring that employees are gradually rewarded for their continued service and contribution to the company. Additionally, the options can be exercised within seven years from the date of the grant, providing ample time for employees to benefit from this incentive.

IIFL SECURITIES More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!