IIFL Securities launches primary markets investment platform OneUp

Further, the online orders are not limited to ₹2 lakh only. Real-time online IPO bidding for an amount greater than ₹2 lakh can be executed. Users will get prefilled ASBA forms. Investors can view live subscription of IPO, application status and payment status of bidding with chances of listing gains and will be able to view all the previous primary applications and their statuses in just 1 click at one place.