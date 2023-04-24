IIFL Securities net profit up 9% to ₹86 cr, declares dividend of ₹32 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 10:25 PM IST
- The consolidated revenue from operation rose by 12 per cent to ₹at ₹342.1 crore from ₹305.4 crore in the year ago period.
IIFL Securities on Monday reported 9.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹86.39 crore for the quarter ended March 2023. This isi against a net profit of ₹78.88 crore from the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
