Home / Companies / News /  IIFL Securities net profit up 9% to 86 cr, declares dividend of 3

IIFL Securities net profit up 9% to 86 cr, declares dividend of 3

2 min read . 10:25 PM IST Livemint
IIFL Securities has declared an interim dividend of 3 per equity share having face value of 2 each during the financial year 2022-2023. (financial technology)

  • The consolidated revenue from operation rose by 12 per cent to at 342.1 crore from 305.4 crore in the year ago period.

IIFL Securities on Monday reported 9.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to 86.39 crore for the quarter ended March 2023. This isi against a net profit of 78.88 crore from the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

IIFL Securities on Monday reported 9.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to 86.39 crore for the quarter ended March 2023. This isi against a net profit of 78.88 crore from the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The consolidated revenue from operation rose by 12 per cent to at 342.1 crore from 305.4 crore in the year ago period.

The consolidated revenue from operation rose by 12 per cent to at 342.1 crore from 305.4 crore in the year ago period.

The interest income stood at 55.26 crore, up by 48 per cent from 37.31 in the year ago period.

While segment wise, from capital market activity the revenue for the March quarter stood at 347.8 crore as compared to 331.33 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The revenue from insurance, brokerage and ancillary stood at 53.52 crore as compared to 17.75 core in the year ago period.

IIFL Securities has declared an interim dividend of 3 per equity share having face value of 2 each during the financial year 2022-2023.

“Our company continued to perform well during the quarter, driven by the affluent broking and distribution businesses. During the quarter, we have worked towards sharpening our strategy and focus on the affluent customers in line with the reorganization scheme approved by the board. The reorganization scheme is awaiting regulatory approvals," said R. Venkataraman, Chairman & Managing Director, IIFL Securities.

IIFL Securities' board of directors has approved the issuance of secured or unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures, in one or more tranches on an annual basis through private placement basis up to a limit of 500 crore. It is subject to approval

IIFL Securities has appointed Shanker Ramrakhiani, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) as a Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from May 01, 2023, said the company in its regulatory filing.

On Monday, the company's scrip ended 1.55 per cent up at 54.90 on BSE.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.