Home / Companies / News /  IIFL Securities partners TradingView to offer users charting tools

IIFL Securities partners TradingView to offer users charting tools

TradingView platform can be used to analyse financial assets and spot opportunities across global markets. (File Photo: AFP)
1 min read . 01:37 PM IST Livemint

  • IIFL Securities said that it was integrating best products and services from across the world on its platform to ensure the best experience for its over 2.4 million customers and 7 million app users.

NEW DELHI: Brokerage firm IIFL Securities Ltd has partnered with TradingView to offer its clients advanced charting tools.

According to the release, TradingView is a global charting platform with over 30 million users. It offers numerous trading and charting tools for technical analysis along with effective back testing features, as per a press release. The platform can be used to analyse financial assets and spot opportunities across global markets. 

TradingView also boasts of various pre-built studies and drawing tools, volume profile indicators, candlestick patterns recognition, and multi-timeframe analysis.

Commenting on the tie-up, Nandkishore Purohit, chief digital officer, IIFL Securities, said, “This partnership has enabled us to provide various charting features to IIFL Securities users. Our users will now be able to use multiple charting layouts, advanced drawing tools that are easy to draw, group and lock drawings, replay actions performed on the charts, customize appearance, and many more such features. Users will now have the option to select a charting platform at their convenience."

IIFL Securities said that it was integrating best products and services from across the world on its platform to ensure the best experience for its over 2.4 million customers and 7 million app users.

Abhishek H.Singh, CMT, Growth Director-India of TradingView, said, “TradingView has been one of the most preferred knowledge charting products by traders across the globe…We look forward to the partnership to grow by providing traders with world-class charting experience"

 

