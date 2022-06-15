IIFL Wealth and Asset Management appoints Santoshi Kittur as CTO

Kittur will be accountable for visioning, formulating and implementing the technology, and security strategies, and ensuring that the firm’s technology capabilities enable growth and differentiation
IIFL Wealth and Asset Management (IIFL WAM) has announced the appointment of Santoshi Kittur as chief technology officer. Kittur will be accountable for visioning, formulating and implementing the technology, and security strategies, and ensuring that the firm’s technology capabilities enable growth and differentiation, as per the company.
Prior to joining IIFL WAM, Kittur served as managing director with PriceWaterhouseCoopers and was part of the leadership team at the Acceleration Center in Bangalore, according to a company release,
In her career spanning around 25 years, she has served global majors McKinsey and Co., Gartner Consulting and Infosys on technology strategy, market and product strategy, pricing and innovation. She has lived and worked across the globe, including Sydney, Singapore and London.
Kittur holds a Bachelor’s degree in Electronics & Communication Engineering from Karnatak University, Dharwad. She also has a PGDBA and Advanced Diploma in Business Finance from IBS, as per the press release.
Karan Bhagat, Founder, MD & CEO, IIFL Wealth and Asset Management, commenting on the appointment said, “we are pleased to have Kittur on board. Her expertise across technology, strategy, and execution will bolster our ongoing initiatives to optimally leverage technological solutions and improve client journeys. She will play an important role in enhancing tech-led growth, providing support for improved front-end and back-end processes and help us achieve our overarching digital and technology goals."
Commenting on her appointment, Kittur, CTO, IIFL Wealth and Asset Management, said, “I am delighted to join IIFL Wealth and Asset Management, a group synonymous with professionalism and entrepreneurial spirit. Technology is going to be one of the main orchestrators in the wealth and asset management industry and offers tremendous growth opportunities, especially through a digitally-led engagement model and platform-led strategies. I look forward to creating strategies and solutions that have the potential to transform client, employee and partner experience."