IIFL Wealth appoints Anupama Sharma as executive director of wealth business

IIFL Wealth Management announced the appointment of Anupama Sharma as executive director of the wealth business. According to the company, Sharma will play a key role in the firm’s growth strategy of further expanding wealth operations, especially in the West and will report to Yatin Shah, co-founder and joint CEO, IIFL Wealth.
The firm said that Sharma has more than two decades of experience with a wide range of expertise in the wealth advising and wealth management divisions. Prior to joining IIFL Wealth and Asset Management, she was an executive director and regional business manager at Kotak Mahindra Bank. Her previous stints also include 11 years with Citibank. Qualification-wise, she is a Chartered Accountant with an all-India rank in both intermediate and finals and an alumnus of the University of Madras, Chennai.
Commenting on the appointment, Karan Bhagat, Founder, MD & CEO, IIFL Wealth and Asset Management said, “I am delighted to welcome Anupama, an accomplished banker and trusted advisor. At IIFL Wealth, we have always believed that it is our people who have the power to orchestrate great change and engender exponential value. Anupama will add to the strong talent in our leadership team and not only accelerate our expansion endeavours but also exemplify our client-centric values."
Sharma added, “I am very excited to be joining the IIFL Wealth Family. Since its very inception, the company has been raising the bar on client servicing as well as product innovation. For me personally, this is a great opportunity to work with a stellar team that has been leading the wealth and asset management industry from the front. I look forward to creating a strong team in the west and mentoring women for next level of leadership. In India, the tribe of the wealthy is growing at a strong clip while correspondingly, their needs are becoming more nuanced. I hope to leverage both my skills and experience to cater to the nuanced needs of our clients."