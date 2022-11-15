IIFL Wealth is now 360 ONE

IIFL Wealth is now 360 ONE2 min read . 08:41 PM IST
- The new brand - 360 ONE - will help the company retain all the elements that make it unique while also injecting the vibrancy and freshness of a modern India
IIFL Wealth & Asset Management, a wealth and asset management firm in India, has rebranded itself as 360 ONE. The new brand and identity were unveiled by Karan Bhagat, Founder, MD & CEO.
IIFL Wealth & Asset Management, a wealth and asset management firm in India, has rebranded itself as 360 ONE. The new brand and identity were unveiled by Karan Bhagat, Founder, MD & CEO.
Bhagat said, “360 ONE is an embodiment of two words that are extremely important to us – ‘360’ represents the holistic view we take of the ‘ONE’ person whose interests are always first: Our Client. We believe that the new name conveys the values and strengths of our past and our aspirations for the future."
Bhagat said, “360 ONE is an embodiment of two words that are extremely important to us – ‘360’ represents the holistic view we take of the ‘ONE’ person whose interests are always first: Our Client. We believe that the new name conveys the values and strengths of our past and our aspirations for the future."
According to the press release, the new brand - 360 ONE - will help the company retain all the elements that make it unique while also injecting the vibrancy and freshness of a modern India. It is expected to capture the company's ethos but will also resonate with a more diverse set of clients and prospects, including the next generation. 360 ONE currently has assets under management of ₹3,30,000 crores, presence in 27 cities with a 900+ team strength and has won 125+ awards of repute. 360 ONE Wealth, the wealth business with more than ₹2,13,000 crores of assets under management (AUM) is focused on advising clients to preserve, manage and grow their wealth and legacy, the press note stated.
As per the firm’s website, the group is backed by global financial institutions like private equity firm General Atlantic, Fairfax, RIMCO, Ward Ferry, Capital Group and Morgan Stanley.
From a start-up founded by Karan Bhagat and co-founder Yatin Shah in 2008, the group and its wholly - owned subsidiaries, straddles the complete wealth & asset management space with offerings ranging from wealth management, asset management, credit solutions and corporate finance, as per their website.
It serves the highly specialized needs of high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, affluent families, family offices and institutional clients.