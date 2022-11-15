IIFL Wealth is now 360 ONE

According to the press release, the new brand - 360 ONE - will help the company retain all the elements that make it unique while also injecting the vibrancy and freshness of a modern India. It is expected to capture the company's ethos but will also resonate with a more diverse set of clients and prospects, including the next generation. 360 ONE currently has assets under management of ₹3,30,000 crores, presence in 27 cities with a 900+ team strength and has won 125+ awards of repute. 360 ONE Wealth, the wealth business with more than ₹2,13,000 crores of assets under management (AUM) is focused on advising clients to preserve, manage and grow their wealth and legacy, the press note stated.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}