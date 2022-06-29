IIFL Wealth Management appoints Nikunj Kedia as head of products

IIFL Wealth Management appoints Nikunj Kedia as head of products2 min read . 05:56 PM IST
IIFL Wealth Management on Wednesday announced Nikunj Kedia has been elevated to the role of head of products at the company.
Kedia, who has been with IIFL Wealth since 2010, was instrumental in setting up the business in Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad besides being responsible for the offshore business based in Singapore.
In his new role, Kedia will be responsible for third-party fund manager due diligence and selection, alternative investments and deal sourcing.
Karan Bhagat, founder, managing director and chief executive officer, IIFL Wealth and Asset Management, said, “We are very excited to have Nikunj (Kedia) take on this leadership role to further enhance and expand our product portfolio. Nikunj’s deep domain expertise, leadership skills and strong connect with the industry manifests our approach of identifying effective leaders and providing them the opportunities to create a greater impact for our clients, company and stakeholders."
Kedia started his career with American Express Financial Advisors and has close to two decades of experience in the financial services industry with a wide range of expertise in advisory and wealth management. Prior to joining IIFL Wealth Management, Nikunj had founded Park Financial Advisors, with a focus on fee-based financial planning, which was acquired by Karvy Private Wealth in 2009.
Commenting on the elevation, Kedia, head products, IIFL Wealth said, “This is a great opportunity for me to work with a team that has led us to become one of the leaders in wealth and asset management. In today’s rapidly changing world, where customers increasingly demand nuanced products that can optimally cater to their specific needs, an increased focus on products has almost become table stakes. My focus will be on continuing the tradition to bring innovative solutions that serve the diverse wealth management needs of our esteemed clients."
Nikunj is an alumnus of Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and has completed all three levels of the CFA curriculum. He also holds a degree in Computer Science from St Xavier’s College, Kolkata.
IIFL Wealth Management is the investment and financial advisor to more than 6,800 relevant families in the High Net Worth Individuals (HNI) and Ultra HNI segments, with aggregate assets of more than ₹3.27 lakh crore under management.