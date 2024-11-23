IIM Kozhikode and Emeritus Launch Advanced Programme to Shape the Future of Operations Analytics and Supply Chain Management

IIM Kozhikode, in collaboration with Emeritus, presents an 11-month online programme, combining advanced analytics and supply chain insights for a new generation of industry leaders Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India As businesses confront complex challenges in supply chain management and operational efficiency, the demand for skilled leaders in these areas has reached new heights. According to the Economic Survey of India 2023, India’s logistics sector is set to reduce costs from 13-14% of GDP to 8% by 2030, requiring technological integration and strategic advancements. In response, the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK), ranked #3 among Indian management colleges (NIRF 2024), has partnered with Emeritus to launch the new batch of the Professional Certificate Programme in Advanced Operations Analytics and Supply Chain Management. This 11-month programme is designed to empower professionals with critical skills, data-driven insights, and strategic acumen to excel in today’s competitive supply chain landscape. Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director of IIM Kozhikode, commented on the programme’s significance, saying, “In today’s global marketplace, optimising operations and supply chains is not just an operational choice but a strategic necessity. IIM Kozhikode, with its expertise and commitment to empowering professionals, is proud to partner with Emeritus in bringing this comprehensive programme to industry aspirants." Avnish Singhal, Executive Vice President, India and APAC, Emeritus, added, “Our mission at Emeritus is to provide transformative education that meets the evolving needs of industries worldwide. This programme combines the deep academic rigor of IIM Kozhikode with a hands-on approach to analytics and supply chain management, empowering participants to make data-driven decisions and drive efficiency in their organisations." The Professional Certificate Programme in Advanced Operations Analytics and Supply Chain Management is designed for early to mid-stage professionals looking to enhance their careers in operations management. It focuses on building strategies and leveraging analytics to improve operational efficiencies and drive business outcomes. Mid-stage professionals seeking a strategic mindset and advanced concepts in operations management and analytics will also benefit, preparing them for senior management roles. This comprehensive programme equips participants with key skills in analytics, supply chain optimisation, and project management. They will learn advanced analytical tools for data-driven decision-making, essential project planning techniques such as PERT and CPM, and methodologies like lean operations and Six Sigma. The curriculum also covers digital supply chain integration, supplier relations management, and real-world challenges through simulations and case studies, all guided by IIM Kozhikode faculty and industry experts. Under the mentorship of distinguished IIM Kozhikode faculty and renowned industry experts, participants gain valuable insights and advanced knowledge. The programme also offers eligibility for the prestigious IIMK Executive Alumni Status, expanding professional networks. Through experiential learning, participants engage in capstone projects, hands-on assignments, and class exercises, using tools such as MS Project and Excel Solver. Participants will develop in-depth expertise in operational analytics, supply chain frameworks, and practical project experience, preparing them for real-world challenges. The programme includes live online sessions, industry insights, and a capstone project, guided by IIMK faculty. Programme Details • Duration: 11 months • Start Date: December 29, 2024 • Format: Live online sessions • Fee: INR 2,05,000 GST • Eligibility: Graduates (10 2 3) or Diploma holders from a recognised university with a minimum of one year of work experience (post-graduation) as of the start date • Certificate: Certificate of Completion from IIM Kozhikode (with a minimum 75% attendance) This collaboration between IIM Kozhikode and Emeritus reflects a shared commitment to advancing executive education, particularly in the critical fields of analytics and supply chain management. Click here to know more about the programme. About Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode Started in 1997 with its Post Graduate Programme (PGP), the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) is on a high growth trajectory today, offering a wide range of academic programmes in the field of management education. These include the Doctoral Programme in Management, Executive PG Programmes, Management Development Programmes and Faculty Development Programs. IIMK set up a Satellite campus at Info park, Kochi, in 2013 dedicated to Executive Education. IIMK has also the unique distinction of launching a PhD (Practice Track) programme for working professionals besides bringing in new dynamic programmes such as the one-year Post Graduate programme in Business Leadership (2019) MBA in Finance and MBA in Liberal Studies & Management (2020). The institute is also home to IIMK LIVE a first-of-its-kind start-up incubation programme and the Indian Business Museum. IIMK is ranked 3rd as per NIRF India Rankings 2024: Management. The institute also features regularly among top global institutes for its flagship MBA (PGP) and EMBA programme (EPGP) in the QS World University Rankings. The institute has leapfrogged 100 spots to be placed in the Top 151-200 Institutes in Business & Management Studies globally, as per the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024. IIM Kozhikode is also globally accredited by EQUIS (EFMD) and AMBA (UK) and is on the verge of a triple-accreditation crown. IIM Kozhikode also made its debut in the prestigious Financial Times Rankings in 2023 and was recently ranked #70 among the top-80 open-enrolment executive program providers globally for the year 2024. The feat has further consolidated the 28- year’s IIM’s footing in an exclusive list of the foremost providers of executive education in the world. The institute had also entered in global top-100 at Rank #77 for FT Masters in Management (MIM) 2023 Rankings, for its full time MBA programme. IIM Kozhikode has successfully delivered close to 1300 MDP programmes over the past two decades, training more than 41,000 participants from 150 organisations, which also includes several Fortune 500 companies in the process. About Emeritus Emeritus offers customised and open programs in India, Singapore, Dubai and other global locations in collaboration with IIM Lucknow Executive Education, IIM Calcutta Executive Education, ISB Executive Education, Harvard Business School (HBS), MIT Sloan, Columbia Business School, Kellogg Executive Education, Berkeley Executive Education, and Wharton Executive Education, amongst other leading Institutions. Our world-class executive education programs, facilitated by eminent program experts, provide an immersive learning experience integrated with actionable insights and practical business applications and are delivered in a range of formats; in-class, online, as well as blended programs. The Emeritus Group has more than 1,750 employees globally and offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Shanghai, Singapore, Palo Alto, Mexico City, New York, Boston, London, and Dubai. The company is backed by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Leeds Illuminate, Prosus Ventures, GSV Ventures, Peak XV, Bertelsmann, CPPIB, Accel and SoftBank Vision Fund 2. For more information, please visit https://emeritus.org/.

