IISC's Arindam Ghosh, CSSS' Prachi Deshpande, others win Infosys Prize

The Infosys Science Foundation (ISF) awarded the winners of the 12th Infosys Prize 2020 for their outstanding contributions to science and research in a virtual ceremony on Wednesday. The prize which consists of a pure gold medal, a citation and a purse of $100,000, is awarded for contributions in six fields: Engineering and Computer Science, Humanities, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences and Social Sciences.

The winners of the Infosys Prize 2020 were chosen from 257 nominations by an accomplished jury comprising renowned scholars and professors from around the world.

Arindam Ghosh from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru won the Infosys prize in the Physical Sciences category for his development of atomically thin two-dimensional semiconductors to build a new generation of functional electronic, thermoelectric and optoelectronic devices.

In the Life Sciences category, Rajan Sankaranarayanan from the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad won the prize for fundamental contributions towards understanding the error-free translation of the genetic code to make protein molecules. Sankaranarayanan's work has potential applications in the design of drugs such as antibiotics and immunosuppressants.

Prachi Deshpande from the Centre for Studies in Social Sciences (CSSS), Kolkata won the prize in the Humanities category for her nuanced and sophisticated treatment of South Asian historiography.

Professor Hari Balakrishnan from Massachusetts Institute of Technology won this year’s Infosys Prize in the Engineering and Computer Science category for his broad contributions to computer networking, mobile and wireless systems. Balakrishnan’s commercial use of mobile telematics has helped in making roads safer.

In Mathematical Sciences, Sourav Chatterjee from Stanford University won the prize for his work in probability and statistical physics that has played a critical role in areas such as the emerging body of work on large deviations for random graphs.

Professor Raj Chetty from Harvard University won the Infosys prize in Social Sciences for his pioneering research in identifying barriers to economic opportunity, and for developing solutions that help in alleviating poverty.

By recognizing these outstanding researchers and celebrating their achievements in the applied and theoretical domains, the Infosys Prize aims to create role models who will encourage young minds to explore science and research as career options.

“The trustees of the Infosys Science Foundation dream of an India where the poorest children can have reasonable access to nutrition, education, healthcare and shelter, and have confidence in a better future," said N.R. Narayana Murthy, Infosys founder and president of ISF.

“For that, we need well thought out and impactful ideas that are speedily executed without corruption. Developed countries have succeeded mainly by improving their higher education and research systems. The Infosys Prize contributes to this mission in India by honouring the best scientists and researchers, whose work has the potential to improve our world," Murthy said.

The Infosys Prize has a history of spotting talent early on many of whom have later earned prestigious international honours like the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences, the Fields Medal and the Padma Shri. Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee was a recipient of the first Infosys Prize in 2009.

