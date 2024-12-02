Masters, PhDs in focus at IITs as recruiters chase AI talent

The IITs scrambled to get recruiters last year (Batch of 2024) on the back of sluggish demand for new and expensive talent, while batches of 2022 and 2023 were lapped up in a jiffy. The batch of 2025 may get on to a more comfortable start, but the worry continues for the placement teams and the students, according to some placement teams from both old and new IITs that Mint spoke with.