IIT Kanpur gets 100 cr in donation from IndiGo cofounder Rakesh Gangwal

04 Apr 2022

  • In an extraordinary gesture, our alumnus Mr Rakesh Gangwal, Co-Founder of IndiGo airlines has made one of the largest personal donations with a 100 crore contribution focused on supporting the School of Medical Sciences & Technology at IIT Kanpur, IIT Kanpur director said

In an extraordinary gesture, Rakesh Gangwal, Co-Founder of IndiGo airlines, has donated 100 crore to support School of Medical Sciences & Technology at IIT Kanpur. Gangwal was an IIT Kanpur alumni.

Conveying the message, IIT Kanpur director Abhay Karandikar said in a tweet, Here is big news from @IITKanpur. In an extraordinary gesture, our alumnus Mr Rakesh Gangwal, Co-Founder of IndiGo airlines has made one of the largest personal donations with a 100 crore contribution focused on supporting the School of Medical Sciences & Technology at IIT Kanpur.

After billionaire co-founder Rahul Bhatia was appointed in a newly-created executive role of managing director last month, Rakesh Gangwal stepped down from the airline’s board, and announced his plan to slowly cut stake over more than five years, ending a years-long feud with Bhatia.

