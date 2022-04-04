IIT Kanpur gets 100 cr in donation from IndiGo cofounder Rakesh Gangwal

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Conveying the message, IIT Kanpur director Abhay Karandikar said in a tweet, Here is big news from @IITKanpur. In an extraordinary gesture, our alumnus Mr Rakesh Gangwal, Co-Founder of IndiGo airlines has made one of the largest personal donations with a 100 crore contribution focused on supporting the School of Medical Sciences & Technology at IIT Kanpur.
After billionaire co-founder Rahul Bhatia was appointed in a newly-created executive role of managing director last month, Rakesh Gangwal stepped down from the airline’s board, and announced his plan to slowly cut stake over more than five years, ending a years-long feud with Bhatia.
