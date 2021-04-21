IITian to lead Coinbase's India operations, announces big hiring plans

Last month, Coinbase, which is biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, had announced it is establishing a business presence in India and looking to hire tech talent in the country. "By housing some IT services, including engineering, software development and customer support operations in India, we will benefit from its huge pool of world-class engineering talent. India has long been known as a hub for engineering and technology innovation, and we look forward to finding that world-class talent to help the Coinbase group develop new ways for our customers to interact with the cryptoeconomy, the crypto company said.

