NEW DELHI : Packaged foods company Mars, Incorporated has named Ikdeep Singh as the global president for its pet nutrition business. The role will see Singh become a member of Mars Petcare’s global leadership team, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Singh will be responsible for a portfolio of large pet food brands including Pedigree, Whiskas, and Cesar.

Singh will lead the strategy for growing the portfolio in over 50 global markets; he will oversee a team of over 18,000 employees globally, the company said.

Prior to joining Mars, Singh spent six years at the L’Oréal Group, where he served as president working across the company’s consumer products and luxury divisions in North America. Singh has also spent 14 years at Procter and Gamble. Singh joined Mars in August 2020 as pet nutrition’s regional president for North America—the largest market for the pet nutrition business for the company.

“Under his leadership, the business saw its largest growth momentum thanks to a focus on digital transformation, prioritizing innovation and leveraging data. He put significant importance on supporting associates with a diverse, inclusive work culture, and building strategic partnerships with key customers," the company said in a statement announcing Singh’s appointment.

“Ikdeep Singh has established himself as a strong, well-respected leader. He brings a wealth of global experience to the role and has a clear focus on our people and Purpose: A Better World for Pets," said Poul Weihrauch, President, Mars Petcare.

Pet foods saw an uptick as the pandemic forced millions indoors—this led to greater instances of pet adoption resulting in consumers spending more on pet care products.

Singh holds a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering from Dalhousie University, Canada and an MBA from The Wharton School at The University of Pennsylvania.

Mars Inc., is an American company that sells confectionery, chocolates and pet food.