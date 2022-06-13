Ikdeep Singh appointed as global president of Mars Pet Nutrition2 min read . Updated: 13 Jun 2022, 05:08 PM IST
NEW DELHI : Packaged foods company Mars, Incorporated has named Ikdeep Singh as the global president for its pet nutrition business. The role will see Singh become a member of Mars Petcare’s global leadership team, the company said in a statement on Monday.