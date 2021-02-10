Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Ikea aims to triple jobs created through social entrepreneurship
This handout picture taken and released by Kiev's Mayor Press Office on February 1, 2021 shows the mayor Vitali Klitschko taking part in the opening of the first Ukrainian store of Swedish company IKEA, the world's largest retailer of furniture and household goods, in Kiev. (Photo by Handout / Kiev's Mayor Press Office / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Kiev's Mayor Press Office / handout " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Ikea aims to triple jobs created through social entrepreneurship

1 min read . 02:45 PM IST Bloomberg

Having collaborated with social entrepreneurs since 2012, the furniture giant has provided work for about 30,000 people, impacting almost 150,000 family members

Sweden's Ikea wants to triple the number of jobs created in vulnerable communities by 2025 by scaling up its social entrepreneurship business.

Sweden's Ikea wants to triple the number of jobs created in vulnerable communities by 2025 by scaling up its social entrepreneurship business.

Having collaborated with social entrepreneurs since 2012, the furniture giant has provided work for about 30,000 people, impacting almost 150,000 family members. It now wants to reach 95,000 jobs by working with existing and new partners, according to a statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Having collaborated with social entrepreneurs since 2012, the furniture giant has provided work for about 30,000 people, impacting almost 150,000 family members. It now wants to reach 95,000 jobs by working with existing and new partners, according to a statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | Inside the third front of the farm agitation

The initiative supports marginalized groups and women in vulnerable communities, helping them make products such as hand-woven cushion covers, baskets and carpets. Ikea supplies them with affordable materials including cotton and banana fiber, and provides expertise ranging from design and production to improving working conditions. The aim is to promote financial independence and potentially life-changing opportunities.

The handcrafted products, which also include plant pots and tool bags, are then sold in Ikea warehouses and online. Its partners include social entrepreneur Rangsutra in India and the Jordan River Foundation, which employs female refugees. Both make cushion covers.

“I’m very proud of what we’ve accomplished, but I know that we can do much more," said Vaishali Misra, who runs the Ikea Social Entrepreneurs Initiative. “By doing this on a high scale, we could also inspire other retailers to do the same."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.