NEW DELHI: Swedish furniture retailer Ikea on Friday announced the launch of its mobile shopping app and e-commerce services in three cities of Gujarat—Ahmedabad, Surat, and Vadodara, as the company tries to widen its reach among Indian households

The shopping app will offer 8,000 home furnishing products, along with other home solutions.

Mint had earlier reported that Ikea has rolled out its mobile app in India as it pushes for a multi-channel presence in the market where it has two stores.

Ikea’s large format stores take time to build from ground-up and require large land parcels. In India, it is actively trying to reach new shoppers in markets where it is yet to open physical stores.

Moreover, the pandemic has thrown a spanner in the retailer’s physical expansion with restrictions and curfews across several states.

"As we continue to battle the global pandemic, many people are shopping online, and we are happy to bring home furnishings closer to more people in India and enable them to shop safely from their homes," Kavitha Rao, country commercial manager, Ikea India said.

Ikea will deliver to all pin codes in these three cities. Deliveries can be arranged to most locations within seven days of placing the order. The online store will offer 1000 products priced below Rs200. Prices of all products will be same across India, both in offline and online stores.

To be affordable to many more customers, Ikea has been lowering prices on some of its popular products as part of its new lower prices initiative over the last year, the retailer said in its statement.

Ikea continues its expansion with an "omnichannel approach", with both online and physical formats across India.

"The expansion will be through a combination of large format Ikea stores, smaller city-center stores, and online platforms. In the coming year, Ikea will open 2 city stores in Mumbai and open up the Bangalore market in a phased manner. The company has been talking about building stronger digital capabilities to meet 100 million people in the coming years," the company said.

