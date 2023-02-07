Ikea cuts product prices in India by 16-39%
Recovery in supply chains and fall in commodity prices have helped Ikea to consider cut in product prices
NEW DELHI : Swedish furniture retailer Ikea on Tuesday lowered prices by 16-39% across various product categories, as the recovery in supply chains and the decline in commodity prices help the company fuel demand with lower prices.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×