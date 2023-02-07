Ikea cuts product prices in India by 16-39%

It isn’t unusual for Ikea to bring down price of its products. In fact, Ikea’s business model revolves around offering cheaper goods to consumers. The last two years of the pandemic and the resultant disruption in supply chain as well as a spike in commodity costs globally has haunted manufacturers of various goods. This, in turn, eroded consumer demand as everything from fuel to travel became costly. Volatility in supply chains has eased and commodity prices have cooled. Companies are now willing to pass on the benefits to shoppers.