IKEA India appoints Patrik Antoni as new CEO as Susanne Pulverer resigns

Swedish home furnishings company IKEA's Indian arm appointed Patrik Antoni as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of IKEA India, effective from August, according to an official announcement on Tuesday, 22 July 2025.

The company aims to strengthen its India business and leadership, so it also appointed Antoni as the Country Retail Manager and CSO (Chief Sustainability Manager).

According to the official announcement, Antoni will take on a holistic responsibility for retail operations in India and other common subjects across the Ingka Group companies.

“I am honoured and excited to return to India, a market that holds a special place in my heart and in my career. I am looking forward to build on the strong foundation that the team has laid and the many opportunities that lie ahead. India is a truly unique market with immense potential for growth,” said Patrik Antoni, highlighting the need to make IKEA more accessible for people in the nation, according to the official statement.

Also Read | Why Ikea’s parent is betting big on malls when quick commerce rules the day

Patrik Antoni's appointment comes after Susanne Pulverer, the current Country Retail Manager & CSO, decided to step down and move on from her role after serving 28 years in the Swedish home furnishing giant. “While now handing over to a new leadership, I am excited to start a new chapter in my life,” she said, according to the statement.

The company currently operates three large-format stores in Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai, and Bengaluru, along with one city store in Worli, Mumbai. The furniture retailer offers free delivery across Maharashtra (including Pune), AP, Telangana, Gujarat, Karnataka, Delhi-NCR, Agra, Prayagraj (Allahabad), Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ludhiana, and Varanasi.

Also Read | Can IKEA disrupt the furniture business again?

Who is Patrik Antoni? Patrik Antoni has a Bachelor's degree in International Business from Stockholm University and has more than a decade of experience working with the Swedish furnishing giant.

Antoni started out as an Expansion Manager at IKEA Russia, and after more than five and a half years, shifted to IKEA Portugal as a Marketing Manager, according to his LinkedIn profile.