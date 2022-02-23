Ikea India appoints Susanne Pulverer as new CEO

“No country is really easy to land (in) with big plans…there is always groundwork which has to be done. But there's a bigger understanding now from many stakeholders… When it comes to sourcing—we have been sourcing here for 30 years and source locally a lot today. But we also said that we would like to support the direction wherein India can be playing a big role when it comes to furniture production and manufacturing not only for Ikea, but maybe for many more countries," he said.