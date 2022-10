Swedish furniture and home furnishings retailer Ikea's Indian unit net loss has widened to ₹902.8 crore in FY22 from ₹809.8 crore in the preceding year, according to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler.

Ikea India's unit revenue from operations was up 77.07 per cent to ₹1,076.1 crore in FY22 from ₹607.7 crore during the financial year that ended in March 2021.

The company's revenue from 'other income' was up over two folds to ₹48.2 crore in FY22.

Ikea India's total income ha risen by 73.1 per cent to ₹1,125.5 crore in FY22, from ₹650.2 crore in year-ago period.

The company's total operating expenditure, excluding interest, depreciation and amortization, was also up 45.62 per cent to ₹1,590.8 crore.

During the FY22, the expansion plan and operations were impacted due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, said Ikea India in its financial report.

"However, the company not only managed its operations in an effective way but also extended its support to society through its various partners for helping the needy people and for minimising the spread of the pandemic. The Company also ensured the safety of its co-workers while managing its operations," it said.

"The company has continued to perform reasonably well, and the management is optimistic about its future prospects too," it further added.

During FY22, the company continued to work on its plans towards positioning, growth and profitability of Ikea's omni-channel business in India.

Ikea is operating three big format stores in Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai and Bengaluru. The company also sells online in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Gujarat and Bengaluru.

In FY22, Ikea India's is focussing on Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore and Delhi NCR.

While responding to a query, a company spokesperson said India is an important market for Ikea.

"We are in India for the long term and still in the initial years of operations, where we continue to invest in omni-channel expansion in our priority markets. We have almost doubled sales in India over the last year and we will continue to focus on reaching the many people in with our accessible, affordable, sustainable products and solutions that are relevant to life at home in India," the spokesperson said.

Ikea opened its first store in India in Hyderabad in 2018.