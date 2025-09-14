Ikea India to open 3-4 small city stores, shifting focus from large outlets
Summary
Ikea plans to open three small city stores in India within 10 months, focusing on expanding its small-format footprint. The CEO, Patrik Antoni, emphasized the shift to smaller stores due to changing retail dynamics.
MUMBAI : Swedish home furnishings retailer Ikea is accelerating its expansion in India, as it looks to add 3-4 small city stores over the next 10 months, in a change of focus from large-format outlets to compact urban showrooms.
