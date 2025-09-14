Ikea India to open 3-4 small city stores, shifting focus from large outlets

"We're opening a second city store in Delhi after already opening a small store—other cities will come. We will open a minimum of three new touch points till August and hopefully many more next year. There is a shift underway—we’ve done six stores in seven years; we're going to do three this year. We need to recruit a lot of leaders, we are going to go from 3,000 people today to maybe three times that or four times of that in a couple of years," Patrik Antoni, chief executive officer (CEO), Ikea India, said in an interview with Mint.

Antoni was appointed India CEO in August this year.

Omni-channel strategy Ikea is present in five markets in India with three large-format stores - one each in Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai, and Bengaluru, as well as two small-format or city stores. It shut one in Mumbai last year. It offers online deliveries across various pin codes in Maharashtra (including Pune), Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, among other markets.

The Ingka Group, which operates Ikea stores and shopping centres globally, has also announced plans to open Ikea-anchored large shopping malls in India, with two such projects currently under construction in Noida and Gurugram.

The company first announced its entry into India’s retail market in 2013 after winning approval to open stores under India’s foreign direct investment rules.

It then opened its maiden store in Hyderabad in 2018, a typical large-format yellow and blue store spanning a sprawling 13-acre complex.

However, India's retail market has since evolved, with more shoppers moving online and access to large land parcels in city centres becoming a significant challenge.

“We see that the omni-channel concepts work the best. That means we still have the large stores because that’s how you best experience the Ikea concept. The mix is that, for my everyday needs, I go online or to the city center store (small) and when I want a little bit more I go to the big stores," he said.

The expansion will be supported by more investments in distribution centres, speedy deliveries, and an Ikea product development centre in India to develop new products for India and overseas.

Antoni said the group could announce a new set of investments in India soon.

Market outlook “We will announce new numbers this year because we already exhausted the first ₹10,500 crore. There will be a new chunk now being announced which is more than that," he added.

Antoni said the India market has a "solid" mandate from Ingka Group.

"They are now saying that India is a growth market for us—which was a bit of a debate for a while. But now it's really back again as a growth market. So, Susanne (former country retail manager, India) and the team have made really good plans. We have many stores in the pipeline. It’s a very different template for rollout," he said.

India could lead the retailer with the expansion of small-format stores, which typically house a smaller range of products and offer shoppers the option to place online orders. “India along with the US has the most aggressive expansion plans for small stores," he said in Mumbai, where the retailer was hosting its flagship event Ikonic, which focused on its range of cooking offerings, kitchen tools, and fixtures.

Regarding its large stores, Ikea has not purchased new land.

"We have identified landlords in various cities that we would like to enter. The pipeline for small stores is a lot more visible and shorter."

Ikea's revenue from operations in India stood at ₹1,809.8 crore, a 4.5% increase year-on-year in FY24. However, its losses also widened to ₹1,299.4 crore.

The retailer is also eagerly awaiting India's impending Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the European Union that could lower tariffs on a range of goods it sells.

FTA could cut tariffs, boost exports On Friday, the Federation of European Business in India—an industry body that Ikea was a founding member of and now consists of over 150 European companies—met with European negotiators for the EU-India FTA.

Ikea is still a net exporter from India, with almost €300 million worth of Indian exports to the European Union, Antoni said in a LinkedIn post following the meeting in the capital.

Antoni said the FTA could help lower prices of goods for both European and India consumers.

