There were many images, gifs, and videos of citizens standing in zig zag queues at the store which was just mind-bobbling and resulted in many memes on Twitter. The wait in the store was somewhat 3 hours.
IKEA India is trending in India after pictures of long queues of the Bengaluru store in the Nagasandra area goes viral. There were many images, gifs, and videos of citizens standing in zig zag queues at the store which was just mind-bobbling and resulted in many memes on Twitter. The wait in the store was somewhat 3 hours.
On Saturday, IKEA through its Twitter account said, "Bengaluru, we are overwhelmed by your response Current wait time at Nagasandra store is 3 hours. Please plan accordingly or shop online."
In the Nagasandra, IKEA store's opening hours are from 10 am to 10 pm on all days. While the restaurant opens from 9.30 am to 9.30 pm, and the Smaland is open from 10 am to 8 pm on all days.
IKEA Nagasandra store has more than 7,000 home furnishing products spread across 4.6 lakh square feet.
The Nagasandra Store in Bengaluru is IKEA's fourth store in India. The three other IKEA stores are located in Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai, and Worli City Store, respectively.
With a planned investment of ₹3,000 crore in Karnataka, IKEA is expecting to attract close to 50 lakh visitors this year in Bengaluru, the company said. According to the company, the new store will be an iconic landmark in the city, providing home furnishing solutions catering to the diverse needs of the family.
According to Twitter Trends - India, IKEA is currently the 28th trending topic with 11.8k tweets.
Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises tweeted saying, "It’s not MLAs queuing in Maharashtra to form government, It’s not an immigration queue to enter our country, It’s not a vaccination queue to avoid Covid wave, It’s not pilgrims queueing in Tirupati for darshan, It’s the opening of IKEA store in Bangalore!."
Meanwhile, Ashok Swain, Professor of Peace and Conflict Research at Uppsala University said, "Crowd waiting to enter new IKEA store in Bangalore, India. Hopefully, not for meatballs!"
Other tweets are:
One Twitter handler used an image of American actor, Dwayne Johnson carrying a huge bag. The user said, "Me entering Nagasandra metro station after shopping from IKEA."
Another Twitter user said that looks like Tirupati finally has some competition while referring to IKEA store queues.