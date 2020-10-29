IKEA keen to develop shopping centres in India

“We need to be much more accessible to many people, which means adopting a true omni-channel approach. This means the big stores and small formats in the big cities of Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru and then also having an online approach. This is exactly what we need in India. If we look at how many physical meeting places we will have, may be in 8, 10 or 15 years, it would be much more than 25. Whether it will be 25 big stores, I cannot say today, Betzel said.