IKEA Navi Mumbai opens today, bookings already full for next two weeks

The world's largest furniture retailer IKEA said it will open its second store in the country in Navi Mumbai today. The new store is its first big format store in Maharashtra, spanning over 5.3 lakh sq ft and situated near the Turbhe local railway station and stocks over 7,000 home furnishing products.

In order to ensure a safe shopping experience for customers, Ikea Navi Mumbai has mandated pre-booked slots. IKEA has capped number of visitors to the store through prior registration on its website, by which customers will be allotted a day and time slot to visit the store. The bad news for the shoppers is that the slot is already full for the next two weeks, as IKEA's website shows.

The company is currently following a two-week advance booking, the availability of slots is likely to change every day.

"We are currently following a two-week advance booking. So, the availability of slots is likely to change every day, Do come back again to book your visit with us," reads the message on IKEA's web portal.

For visiting IKEA Mumbai, here's how to register

Visit the official website of IKEA - ikea.com/in

Go to the registration link which reads, "Register online to visit the store."

Click on 'Register now'

Submit the required information

IKEA opened its first retail store in India at Hyderabad in August 2018, followed by online stores in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune.

IKEA also plans to set up two city-centre stores in Mumbai, a company official said. The IKEA city centre stores would be smaller than the Navi Mumbai flagship store, which is a big format outlet.

