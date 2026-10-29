IKEA plans a multiformat push across six markets to quadruple revenue by 2030

Bangalore: IKEA India is looking beyond big-box stores to drive its next phase of growth, planning a multiformat expansion across six priority markets as it pursues a fourfold increase in revenue by 2030, its chief commercial officer Adosh Sharma told Mint.
The retailer is also counting on online sales and its business-to-business (B2B) segment, he added.
The company will open its second Bengaluru store on 5 November. The 80,000-square-foot outlet on Kanakapura Main Road will serve South Bengaluru.