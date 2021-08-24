NEW DELHI : Swedish furniture retailer Ikea will open its first ‘city store’ in India at Mumbai’s high-rise Worli area by the end of 2021, a top company executive said.

The €15 million store at Kamala Mills, popular for its upmarket cafes and pubs, will house a restaurant and offer personal shopping, remote planning, and home deliveries, the company’s India market and expansion manager Per Hornell said.

Ikea is also planning another such city store in Mumbai for a 2022 opening, Hornell said in an interview.

Ikea already has a large format store in adjoining Navi Mumbai, and another in Hyderabad. While the large format stores are roughly 500,000 sq.ft and located in the outskirts of large cities, the city stores are much smaller at 50,000-100,000 sq.ft. The retailer is also scouting for similar opportunities in Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR.

“Bangalore is another priority city. We are looking for opportunities by ourselves, and with the developers for similar city store formats. A city that we’re really passionate about is Delhi," Hornell said.

The Mumbai city store, spread across three floors, will stock 6,500 products, mostly smaller furniture items and accessories. Of these, 2,200 products will be available for takeaway and the rest will be home-delivered.

Ikea has been pivoting to smaller stores in top global cities such as Shanghai, Moscow, New York and Paris, as it aims to move closer to shoppers and drive more sales.

Globally, Ikea plans to open 50 new smaller-format stores in top cities, the retailer said last year.

Ikea had earlier said that Mumbai is prioritized for “fast expansion". By 2030, the retailer has outlined investments of ₹6,000 crore in the western state. It started with online sales in the state, which was followed by the Navi Mumbai store. Since its launch in Navi Mumbai in December, Ikea has seen 400,00 visitors. However, the store has been hit by recurring closures due to the second covid-19 wave.

While online sales are growing, Ikea is still on a “journey" to scaling it and is working on building capacity to shorten delivery timelines, Hornell said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.