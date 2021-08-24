Ikea plans to open small-format city stores across metros

Ikea had earlier said that Mumbai is prioritized for “fast expansion". By 2030, the retailer has outlined investments of ₹6,000 crore in the western state. It started with online sales in the state, which was followed by the Navi Mumbai store. Since its launch in Navi Mumbai in December, Ikea has seen 400,00 visitors. However, the store has been hit by recurring closures due to the second covid-19 wave.