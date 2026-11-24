Bengaluru: IKEA India has revised its profitability timeline to FY29 from the previously outlined FY28 target, as the Swedish furniture retailer continues to invest in store expansion while working to narrow losses.

“Initially, a year and a half ago, we were talking about FY30,” Murali Iyer, chief financial officer of IKEA India, said in a press briefing on Tuesday. “Now, we have actually moved it to FY29. So it's gone the other way. But then the CEO is taking a candid shot at the rest of the organisation and me, and saying, ‘Hey, let's do it by (FY)28, because I've committed to it.’ But we firmly believe that we will be there in FY29.”

IKEA India follows the financial year of its Swedish parent, Ingka Group, which runs from 1 September to 31 August.

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In March, Patrik Antoni, IKEA India’s chief executive, had said the company aimed to become profitable by the end of FY28, citing plans to expand its store network, grow revenue and improve operational efficiency.

The delayed profitability timeline comes as IKEA India continues to invest in expansion, even as it makes progress in improving its financial performance. The retailer, which entered India in 2018, reported revenue of ₹2,100 crore in FY26, up 14% from a year earlier, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) improved 10%, excluding one-time costs, according to the company’s press release.

Ebitda loss narrowed to 29% of revenue in FY26 from 33% a year earlier.

Iyer attributed the improvement to tighter cost controls across staffing, store operations, marketing and support functions, including redeploying employees from established large-format stores to smaller outlets.

Furniture remained IKEA India's largest revenue contributor, accounting for 55% of sales in FY26. Food contributed close to 10% of the business, with the retailer serving nearly 3 million food orders during the year, up 32% from 2.2 million in FY25.

Share of food Food's share is higher than the 5-6% it accounts for in some of IKEA's global markets, but Iyer said it could moderate to around 6% as the furniture business expands. He said food remained central to the store experience, helping attract customers and keep them engaged.

“Food will continue to play a strategic role in our growth. We want to incorporate a strong amount of local taste while continuing to retain the Swedishness in our offerings,” Iyer said.

Its business-to-business furnishing arm, IKEA for Business, grew 18%, driven by demand from office projects, employee accommodation, guest houses, show flats and co-living spaces.

Online sales grew 28% and accounted for 29% of total revenue in FY26. The company received 1.1 million online orders during the year, up 13.5%, as it expanded its digital reach into Goa and additional markets in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Coimbatore, Salem and Madurai.

However, geopolitical tensions and currency volatility could complicate its profitability efforts in FY27. Iyer said global developments had adversely affected the business in FY26, with a greater impact expected in the current financial year, particularly through foreign-exchange movements.

“Geopolitics largely, we have seen a development for us negative this year, largely, and actually more spreading into next year. On the currency, the FX has had or will have some impact. We will already see that in FY27,” he said.

Iyer said procurement arrangements and forward covers had limited the impact of currency fluctuations in FY26, but exchange-rate movements would exert greater pressure on costs this year.

To expand its footprint while containing capital expenditure, IKEA is increasingly betting on smaller-format stores. Of its planned network of 30-32 stores by 2030, around 20-22 are expected to be smaller outlets, with the remaining 8-10 being large-format stores, Iyer said.

Typically spanning 2,000-8,000 square metres, smaller stores allow IKEA to enter markets faster without the lengthy land acquisition process and higher capital commitments associated with large-format outlets. The company currently operates three large-format stores in Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai and Bengaluru, with two more under construction.

“The small stores enable speed and less capital outlay for us to reach more people. Instead of a large store, where you go through a whole acquisition process for land and everything, it takes longer and blocks capital,” Iyer said.

City stores already contribute nearly 20% of IKEA India's store sales and account for more than a third of store visits.

Local manufacturing is another lever in its profitability strategy. Around 30% of IKEA India's product range is currently made domestically, and the company aims to increase this to 50% by 2030, or earlier. By value, locally manufactured products account for around 21-22% of its range.

“This is something that we also see as a very strong contributor to the profitability journey, because this not only makes availability quicker, but also overall optimises cost,” Iyer said.

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IKEA plans to deepen its presence beyond its six priority markets of Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai and Delhi, gradually expanding into tier-II cities such as Lucknow, Chandigarh and Jaipur.

Iyer said the company expected double-digit revenue growth in the coming years and aimed to triple its current revenue by 2030 while achieving profitability.