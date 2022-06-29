Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  Ikea set to open store in Mumbai’s R City Mall

Ikea set to open store in Mumbai’s R City Mall

Ikea entered Maharashtra in 2019 with the launch of its e-commerce platform. This was followed by the launch of a big-format store in Navi Mumbai in 2020, and opening of the first city store in Worli in 2021. (Photo: Reuters)
1 min read . 05:15 PM ISTLivemint

  • India is a prioritised market for Ikea’s parent company--Ingka group--for future growth. The retailer is currently present online in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. Three big format Ikea stores are operational in Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai, and Bengaluru

NEW DELHI: Swedish retailer Ikea is set to open its second small-format city store in India in R City Mall in Ghatkopar West, Mumbai.

Ikea R City will be the first in-mall store for Ikea in India, the retailer said in an announcement on Wednesday.

“This store will strengthen Ikea’s commitment to expand its omni-channel presence in Maharashtra and become more accessible to the many people of Mumbai," the company said.

Spread across 72,000 square feet of retail space, the store will open to the public in the coming months.

It will offer customers a range of over 7,000 products, along with a 130-seater Ikea restaurant. Ikea entered Maharashtra in 2019 with the launch of its e-commerce platform. This was followed by the launch of a big-format store in Navi Mumbai in 2020, and opening of the first city store in Worli in 2021.

“Mumbai is one of Ikea India’s most important markets. With Ikea R City, we will become more accessible to many more people in Mumbai with our well-designed, good quality, affordable, functional, and sustainable home furnishings range. With our second city store, we strengthen our omni-channel presence in Maharashtra," said Susanne Pulverer, CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer at Ikea India.

India is a prioritised market for the retail chain’s parent company--Ingka group--for future growth. The retailer is currently present online in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. Three big format Ikea stores are operational in Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai, and Bengaluru.