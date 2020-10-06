IKEA to bring small store formats to Mumbai in FY 2021

“We look forward to a strong and positive FY 2021 with our new IKEA store and also smaller formats coming up in Mumbai and continue establishing a strong omnichannel presence in our markets. 2021 is also the year of sustainability for IKEA and we will continue to enable and inspire more people to live a more sustainable life at home," Peter Betzel, CEO and CSO, IKEA India said in a statement to the press on Tuesday.