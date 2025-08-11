IKEA to make offline debut in Delhi with store at Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden

Swedish home furnishings company IKEA is all set for its offline debut in Delhi NCR with a store at Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden. This IKEA offline store in Delhi will open to the public on Wednesday, August 13.

Sharing the exciting news on LinkedIn, Ankit Ghai, IKEA India's Selling Manager, wrote, “The time has finally come, Dilli meri jaan! Mark your calendars! We're so excited to officially announce the opening of our first IKEA store at Pacific Mall Tagore Garden in saddi dilli on August 13th.”

Ghai, who is also the Chief Business Officer – Home Furnishings retail business at IKEA, said this offline store is a “first of the many to come very very soon!”

Sharing IKEA's vision, Ghai said that the company had been working hard to “create a special place where you can explore, dream, and find solutions to make your home your favourite place to be.”

“Whether you're looking to refresh your living room, organise your kitchen, or simply enjoy a delicious meal at our restaurant, we can't wait to welcome you into our home,” he added.

Ghai also shared that the IKEA Delhi store's opening will be a “day of celebration, inspiration, and affordable Swedish home furnishing solutions.”

“From the iconic BILLY bookcase to the delicious Swedish meatballs and our Iconic hot dog, we've brought everything you love about IKEA right to your city,” he added.

IKEA also shared an “it’s happening” video on Instagram, showcasing some of Delhi's most iconic locations, such as the India Gate and Faqir Chand bookstore.

Watch IKEA's Instagram Reel here:

Here's how netizens reacted: “Finally,” said excited Delhi-ites who were elated by the announcement.

“Omgggggg.... It's superb.... I was waiting soooooo hardlyyyy.. welcome,” said a social media user.

“I’M COMINGGGG!!!” another added.

A user said, “OMG super excited for this one.”

Some netizens asked if they could be able to shop in the offline store on August 13 or not.