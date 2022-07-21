Ikea to open third Mumbai store next week. Details here2 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2022, 01:33 PM IST
Ikea to open third Mumbai store: The 72,000 sq ft store will be Swedish retailer’s first in-mall store in India
Ikea to open third Mumbai store: The 72,000 sq ft store will be Swedish retailer’s first in-mall store in India
Listen to this article
Ikea India (part of the Ingka Group), the world’s leading Swedish home furnishings retailer will be opening doors to newest store in Mumbai, located at R CITY, Ghatkopar (W) on July 28 2022. This will be Ikea’s third store in Mumbai.