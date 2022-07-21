Ikea India (part of the Ingka Group), the world’s leading Swedish home furnishings retailer will be opening doors to newest store in Mumbai, located at R CITY, Ghatkopar (W) on July 28 2022. This will be Ikea ’s third store in Mumbai.

The 72,000 sq ft store will be Ikea’s first in-mall store in India, the retailer said in an announcement. It will offer customers a range of over 7,000 products, along with a 130-seater Ikea restaurant.

Alan Buckle, Customer Meeting Point Manager, IKEA R CITY said, “IKEA aims to offer home furnishing solutions that match the aspirations and dreams of the many people of Mumbai for a better everyday life. With R CITY Store, we aim to become more accessible and relevant for the many people of Mumbai with products catering to every member of the family. We are excited to welcome our customers to our newest store in Mumbai."

“Hej #MumbaiMeriJaan, here we are again - closer to you! From the big blue box in Navi Mumbai to the first city store in Worli, & now, another city store housed inside R City Ghatkopar. We are excited to welcome to you our newest IKEA on 28th July 2022," Ikea India tweeted.

Ikea India, part of Ingka Group opened its first retail store in Hyderabad in August 2018. Ikea entered Maharashtra in 2019 with the launch of its e-commerce platform. The Navi Mumbai store opened in December 2020. IKEA India also opened its first city-centre store in Worli in December 2021. Mumbai is one of its priority markets in India where IKEA continues its omnichannel expansion.

Customers across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat, and Vadodara can shop online through the website or IKEA App. The ambition is to enter prioritized markets in India with an omnichannel approach with beautiful, affordable, good quality and sustainable home furnishings products.