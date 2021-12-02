Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ikea to open Worli city store on 9 December

Ikea's Worli store is spread across 80,000 sq ft;
2 min read . 05:08 PM IST Livemint

  • The city store in Worli is part of Ikea’s efforts to build smaller format stores in the middle of large bustling cities

New Delhi: Swedish retailer Ikea will open its maiden city store in the country in Worli, Mumbai, on 9 December, the retailer said on Thursday.

The city store in Worli is part of Ikea’s efforts to build smaller format stores in the middle of large bustling cities. The Worli store, for instance, is 80,000 sq ft; in contrast Ikea's typical big box store is spread between 400,000-500,000 sq ft.

“The city store format allows Ikea to be adapted to smaller spaces in an urban context and makes it more convenient for the many customers to experience the Ikea offer. Consumers will be able to shop the entire Ikea range based on a well-integrated digital and physical shopping experience," it said in a statement.

Globally, the retailer has such city stores in Paris, Vienna and Shanghai among other cities.

"As the first city store in the country, we are coming near to more of the many people. This is a new concept for customers to shop with Ikea. They can enjoy an omni-channel shopping experience at this store, browse and order our entire range through various digital tools, said Dawid Gałka, store manager, Ikea Worli City store, India.

Customers visiting the store will need to follow the latest covid-19 guidelines by being fully vaccinated and should have completed 14 days after second dose.

Ikea India, part of Ingka Group opened its first retail store in Hyderabad in August 2018. Its second store in India opened in Navi Mumbai in December 2020. Two city centre stores will open in Mumbai before end of 2022.

Customers across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat, and Vadodara can shop online through website or Ikea App.

The aim is to enter prioritized markets in India with an omnichannel approach with beautiful, affordable, good quality and sustainable home furnishings products, the retailer said.

