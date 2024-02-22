Ikea to shut down store at Mumbai's R City mall by mid-2024
The small-format store, spread across 70,000 sq ft, opened in June 2022 and offers a limited selection of goods. The company said it has “not been able not been able to provide customers the full Ikea experience due to limitations of the layout, design and location”.
New Delhi: Furniture retailer Ikea is set to discontinue operations at its store in Mumbai’s R City mall by the middle of the year and consolidate its Mumbai operations at the Worli store, citing concerns around the viability of its small-format store.
