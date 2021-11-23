Ingka Centres, part of the Ingka Group (which also includes IKEA Retail and Ingka Investments), has today revealed plans for a shopping centre in Gurugram, that will be its first to open in India.

“The estimated investment for the project is around €400 million (Rs. 3500 crores). While construction will start in early 2022, the new meeting place is expected to generate more than 2500 jobs and will contribute to further growth of organised retail in India," said Ingka Centres.

Peter Betzel, CEO and CSO, IKEA India said, “We are happy to announce our IKEA store in Gurugram together with Ingka Centres. India is an exciting country for IKEA, and we have a long-term commitment to reach many people with our omnichannel approach. Delhi NCR will be one of our biggest and most important markets in India and we can’t wait to meet and inspire the many people in that region with our beautiful, affordable, well designed and sustainable home furnishing products and solutions."

“We welcome IKEA and Ingka Centres to the state of Haryana. We look forward to this partnership with IKEA and Ingka Centres to build organized retail and meet the growing needs of consumers in the State and the region. The government is committed to providing the best support to facilitate a smooth investment flow into the state. This project will not only establish Gurugram as one of the newest shopping destinations but also provide employment in the region. We strongly believe in the Heart 2 Heart Approach, over just having business relations with the investors. This step is yet another validation of our development plans for the region." Haryana CM Manohar Lal said.

Ingka Centres in February announced it had bought a plot in Noida on the outskirts of Delhi and planned to invest nearly 55 billion rupees in its first shopping centre in India, but said on Tuesday the one in Gurugram would open before that.

The Noida store would hopefully open shortly after Gurugram, Andersen said in an interview.

IKEA opened its first store in India in 2018, in Hyderabad.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.