IKEA's first mall in India to come up in Gurgaon

“We welcome IKEA and Ingka Centres to the state of Haryana. We look forward to this partnership with IKEA and Ingka Centres to build organized retail and meet the growing needs of consumers in the State and the region. The government is committed to providing the best support to facilitate a smooth investment flow into the state. This project will not only establish Gurugram as one of the newest shopping destinations but also provide employment in the region. We strongly believe in the Heart 2 Heart Approach, over just having business relations with the investors. This step is yet another validation of our development plans for the region." Haryana CM Manohar Lal said.