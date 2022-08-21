Ikea's new strategy: Small outlets, mega stores, online channel soon in India3 min read . Updated: 21 Aug 2022, 12:11 PM IST
IKEA will tweak its strategy in the wake of changing consumer behavior and open small format stores in the country.
Swedish furniture retailer IKEA is planning to open small city outlets along with its mega standard stores in India supported by an online channel. The company will tweak its strategy in the wake of changing consumer behaviour, according to a senior company official as quoted by news agency PTI.