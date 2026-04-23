IKS Health acquires TruBridge Inc for upto $565 million

MUMBAI: Jhunjhunwala family-backed Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (IKS Health) on Thursday announced the acquisition of US-based TruBridge Inc, a Nasdaq-listed provider of healthcare technology solutions for rural and community hospitals, for up to $565 million. The deal allows IKS Health to expand its market presence in the US and diversify its offerings.
The deal, through IKS Health’s US subsidiary, will be funded by a loan of up to $670 million secured for a five-year term from Citibank, Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan Chase, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Under the terms of the agreement, TruBridge shareholders will receive $26.25 in cash for each share of common stock. The acquisition has been approved by the boards of IKS Health, IKS, and TruBridge, and is expected to close during the third calendar quarter of 2026, the company said.
This will be the Mumbai-based healthcare technology company’s biggest acquisition. “Post closing, the combined company will deliver continuous improvement and connected workflows to the core of rural healthcare and to medical groups overall, combining agentic artificial intelligence (AI) with human-in-the-loop expertise to proactively address complex operational challenges,” IKS Health said in the release.
TruBridge is a healthcare IT and revenue cycle management services provider in the US, serving over 700 rural, community and critical access hospitals with a turnover of $347 million. The acquisition will help IKS diversify into a sticky SaaS EHR (electronic health records) segment—a cloud-based, subscription-model medical software system. It will enable the company to offer an integrated suite of electronic medical records and Care enablement platform solutions to existing and new clients.
TruBridge will also become a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of IKS, helping to expand the company’s consolidated asset base, revenue streams and market presence in the US healthcare sector.
“By pairing TruBridge’s essential system of record with our AI-driven system of action, we are moving beyond simply recording data to actively solving the complex operational challenges facing providers today,” Sachin K. Gupta, founder and global CEO of IKS Health said in a statement.
Together, the organization will bring modern revenue cycle management, predictive analytics, and advanced EHR capabilities to support more than 2,000 healthcare organizations and over 150,000 clinicians with a broad portfolio of AI-driven and human-led solutions designed to improve clinical, operational, and financial excellence.
Jessica has been tracking the pharmaceutical, life sciences and healthcare sector for Mint since November 2024. Based in the country's financial capital, she reports on everything to do with health and medicines. This includes corporate action, patent wars, deals, startup activity and consumer trends. She also keeps a keen eye on the ever-evolving world wellness and preventive health, which moves faster than regulation can keep up. She has a deep interest in what the future of health looks like and how science, innovation, policy and company decisions inform and impact the health of citizens. She has been a reporter for five years, working with publications like The Core and News18 prior to this, covering various sectors like automobiles, real estate, energy, sustainability and urban mobility. Jessica has a bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai and a postgraduate diploma in media from Sophia’s College, Mumbai. Her work is driven by a desire to decode how macro decisions and events alter and shape the lives of ordinary people. Drop her a mail or a message to discuss business scoops, exciting new medicines and inventions, or your latest wellness routine.
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